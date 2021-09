The Mathews High School golf team’s record stands at 2-5, following recent matches against Rappahannock, West Point and King William, according to coach Wayne Lewis. On Aug. 23, the golfers fell to Rappahannock, with Thomas Hubbard as the low scorer for the match. Two days later, Mathews picked up its second win of the season against West Point, with Colton Barrick leading the team as low scorer.