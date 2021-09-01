Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester County, VA

$1.3M in attorney fees awarded in Grimm suit

gazettejournal.net
 8 days ago

The Gloucester County School Board has agreed to pay about $1.3 million in attorney’s fees and costs associated with the Gavin Grimm lawsuit. Grimm, a transgender former Gloucester High School student, requested to use the boys’ restrooms at GHS. After his request was granted, the school board received several complaints from parents who disagreed with the arrangement. In response, the board adopted a policy limiting restroom usage to corresponding genders, while providing private alternative facilities for transgender students.

www.gazettejournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Society
County
Gloucester County, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Attorney Fees#Transgender#Gloucester High School#Title Ix#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy