$1.3M in attorney fees awarded in Grimm suit

The Gloucester County School Board has agreed to pay about $1.3 million in attorney’s fees and costs associated with the Gavin Grimm lawsuit. Grimm, a transgender former Gloucester High School student, requested to use the boys’ restrooms at GHS. After his request was granted, the school board received several complaints from parents who disagreed with the arrangement. In response, the board adopted a policy limiting restroom usage to corresponding genders, while providing private alternative facilities for transgender students.