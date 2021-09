MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Miller County accident claimed the lives of two Iberia residents and injured another Sunday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Thomas T. Spencer, 41, was driving a Chevrolet Colorado on Missouri Route 42, just east of Spring Branch Road, at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, he overcorrected, returned to the road, crossed the center line and struck a GMC Canyon, driven by Zachary M. Patro, 31. Patro and Spencer were pronounced at the scene and transported to Fancher Rekus Funeral Home in Iberia. Patro’s passenger and father, Jeffrey W. Patro, 57, was seriously injured and transported to University Hospital in Columbia via MU Air.