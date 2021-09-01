Cancel
Mathews, VA

Back in the classroom

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was back to school as (almost) normal on Monday for Mathews Elementary School students as they got off their buses to begin the day and the 2021-2022 school year. Here, teacher’s assistant Shirley Abrams writes a bus sticker for student Maliah Brooks. Others pictured include, at left, student Paisley Jordan and, in the group at right, principal Cindy Gray walking with Autumn Menke, River Menke and Aubrey Dean, from left. School opened Monday in both Mathews and Gloucester counties, ahead of the tradition post-Labor Day start. For more on the start of the school year, see related story.

