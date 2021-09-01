Putting their best foot forward: Bayside Youth Ballet’s cookbook

The Bayside Youth Ballet, a resident nonprofit company of the Diggs School of Dance, has put its best foot forward in the kitchen with a 125-page cookbook, “Be Our Guest.”. Debbie Diggs, owner and director the Diggs School, said, “’Be Our Guest’ is a memorial to all of our past members. It’s a fundraiser helping to ensure the company can continue to develop future generations of dancers and responsible, contributing members of society.” Even the name and cover design come from the company’s history. “Many times at our recitals our school has performed ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ ‘Be Our Guest’ is a song from that show and the young feature dancers are dressed in costume for such a show. It’s memories to our members and their families.”