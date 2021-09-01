Cancel
Illinois State

Haunted Houses Map For Illinois Proves to Be Best Year Ever

By Sam
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate clowns, anything scary, and anything that has to do with a haunted house. However, if you love all three of those things then this is a map you need to save on your phone. Haunted Illinois has put together all of the haunted houses in Illinois, some have...

979kickfm.com

97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com
State
Illinois State
City
Peru, IL
Local
Illinois Government
#Haunted Houses#The Haunted#Map
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Illinois Known For Three of USA’s Best Creations

We have Chicago Style Hot Dogs, the Cubs and White Sox, but can you name the three best creations in the state?. Illinois has the Willis Tower (the third tallest building in America), and the fifth most populous state in the country, but it's also home to one of the yummiest creations of all time. The Twinkie. Described as a "golden sponge cake with a creamy filling," the dessert was created in Schiller Park, Illinois, in 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, according to wikipedia.com. The name however comes from a billboard that a gentleman names Ritchy Koph who saw an advertisement on a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes." There’s nothing better than a fried twinkie at a local fair, look for one when you head out to a fair this summer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Did You Know There would be No Labor Day without Chicago?

We may not have ever had a Labor Day to celebrate if it wasn't for the historic events that took place in Chicago, Illinois. We are all looking forward to Labor Day weekend 2021, this year has almost been as rough as 2020 was, with the extreme weather throughout the country, and the rising COVID-19 numbers, we all deserve a long weekend off to relax with friends and family. BUT did you know that you may have never gotten a Labor Day celebration without major events many years ago in the Second City, Chicago.
PhotographyPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Capture The Perfect Fall Photos By Using This Interactive Fall Foliage Map

September may have just started, but I know we are all ready for cooler temps and fall colors. Find out when it will be the best time to take the perfect fall family pictures. While football and pumpkin spice lattes are great and all, perhaps nothing says "fall is here" more than seeing the trees change color. It truly is the spirit of the season. And if you want to see autumn at its autumniest, there's actually a scientific way to figure out when the colors of fall will come to the Tri-State area.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Is Illinois Going to Continue to be Safe From Hurricanes?

With weather patterns changing, more and more violent weather has been damaging different parts of the United States, so could hurricanes in Illinois becomes a possibility?. Let me just start by saying I am NO expert, I am just a radio guy who has lived my whole life in the Land of Lincoln asking a question, Is Illinois going to continue to be safe from Hurricanes? I only ask the question because it seems as though more and more recently, over the past couple years, there has been a rise in extreme weather across the country, fires all along the west coast and massive flooding on the east coast as we speak.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Is Illinois a Microcosm for the Entire United States of America?

If you had to choose one state that best represents everything that the United States of America is, is that state Illinois...?. It is a fascinating question. Is Illinois a microcosm for the entire United States of America? You may be saying, "why are you asking this question" and that is a good question! I'm asking the question because according to the Wikipedia.org page on the state of Illinois it says...
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Destroyed Millionaires Missouri Mansion Has A Surprise in The Garage

Some people just love taking video of abandoned places and home, but this video its just plain creepy. The video takes you on a journey through a millionaire’s home which has only been abandoned for a few years. There is just stuff everywhere, clothes, beds, mattress, expensive art, there's even glass & plates in the dishwasher. It just looks like the family up and left and it really is a creepy, mystery type of video. There are medicine bottles all over the house, and some have pills still in them. You just have to wonder what happened to this once successful lawyer in Missouri to have abandoned his mansion and belongings.
Posted by
97.9 KICK FM

Which Two Missouri Towns Make the Top 25 Cheapest Places to Live?

I honestly never would have guessed that these two cities in Missouri would be the ones to make the list for Top 25 Cheapest Places to Live, but the numbers don't lie. We all want to live in a place that is affordable, one of the main reasons to live in a great Midwest state like Missouri is that it is way more affordable than being in California, or on the East coast. But when usnews.com released their list of the 25 Cheapest Places to Live, I have to be honest, I was shocked to see these two Missouri cities on the list!
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Which State does Missouri Hate More? Kansas or Illinois?

Apparently there was a long time boarder war that Missourians were involved in which led them to have a distain, dare I say hatred, for their neighboring state. I gotta be honest, I grew up in Chicagoland, when you grow up in that part of Illinois you never think of Missouri. Missouri seems like the deep south to a person living in Chicago, we were always wayyyy more concerned with Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, and frankly Iowa. But ever since moving down to Quincy, IL a couple years ago, I definitely feel there is an Illinois versus Missouri rivalry, we have very different state politics, Illinois feels northern compared to Missouri with more southern values. That's why I was surprised to learn that apparently Missourians have a bigger rivalry with Kansa than they do Illinois.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Two-Story ‘The Office Experience” is Coming To Illinois

If you're missing Michael Scott, Dwight, Pam, Jim, Stanley and the rest of the gang of "The Office," then this two-story experience is a must see. Popular now more than ever before, "The Office" is just one of those shows that I can re-watch over and over and over, and now you can walk through a two-story "The Office Experience" coming to Chicago this fall. The experience will be located on Michigan Avenue inside The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N Michigan Avenue, right on the mile in Chicago.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

$45 Million Dollar Home is Most Expensive Available in Illinois

If you had unlimited money, what's the most expensive you could potentially get? In Illinois, it's this $45 million dollar mansion located on Lincoln Park in Chicago. According to Zillow, this is currently as much money as you can possibly hand a realtor to buy a home in Illinois. It's 1932 N Burling Street in Chicago with a current asking price of $45 million dollars. Yes, that's 45 with 6 zeroes after it. Let's take a look at some pics I found of this elaborate estate on Realtor.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Did You Know There Was a White Buffalo in Macon, Missouri?

It's not that common to see a buffalo in Missouri. It's even more rare to see a white one, but that's exactly what happened in Macon, Missouri this year. I have to confess that I came across this video almost by pure accident. I saw a story about bison in Missouri on Only in Your State. That led me on a brief search of YouTube to see if I could find video of the buffalo/bison mentioned. This video showing a white buffalo in Macon appeared and I had to know more. Here's how they described it:
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Huge Car Show to Give Back to the Illinois Veterans Home Returns

The 22nd Annual Endless Summer Car Show is set to return the the Illinois Veterans Home this September, raising big money to support our veterans!. Car shows are always a blast during the summer months, and with summer winding down you don't want to miss a chance to see one of the largest car shows in the area the 22nd Annual Endless Summer Car Show hosted by the Tri-State Lugnuts.

