Haunted Houses Map For Illinois Proves to Be Best Year Ever

Apparently there was a long time boarder war that Missourians were involved in which led them to have a distain, dare I say hatred, for their neighboring state. I gotta be honest, I grew up in Chicagoland, when you grow up in that part of Illinois you never think of Missouri. Missouri seems like the deep south to a person living in Chicago, we were always wayyyy more concerned with Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, and frankly Iowa. But ever since moving down to Quincy, IL a couple years ago, I definitely feel there is an Illinois versus Missouri rivalry, we have very different state politics, Illinois feels northern compared to Missouri with more southern values. That's why I was surprised to learn that apparently Missourians have a bigger rivalry with Kansa than they do Illinois.
