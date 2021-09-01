Canceled: Rising COVID-19 numbers put end to Market Days, Guinea Jubilee, Autumn on Main
Three major upcoming events—Mathews Market Days, the Guinea Jubilee and Autumn on Main & Vintage Market—have all been canceled as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. A joint statement was issued on Tuesday afternoon by Guinea Jubilee co-chairman Nick Bonniville on behalf of the Guinea Heritage Association, the Mathews Market Days Committee and Mathews Visitor and Information Center.www.gazettejournal.net
Comments / 0