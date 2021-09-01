Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathews, VA

Canceled: Rising COVID-19 numbers put end to Market Days, Guinea Jubilee, Autumn on Main

gazettejournal.net
 8 days ago

Three major upcoming events—Mathews Market Days, the Guinea Jubilee and Autumn on Main & Vintage Market—have all been canceled as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. A joint statement was issued on Tuesday afternoon by Guinea Jubilee co-chairman Nick Bonniville on behalf of the Guinea Heritage Association, the Mathews Market Days Committee and Mathews Visitor and Information Center.

www.gazettejournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
City
Mathews, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Covid 19#Main Vintage Market#Guinea Jubilee Co#Guinea Jubilee Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Monterey, CAKSBW.com

Festa Italia cancelled this year due to rising number of COVID-19 cases

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Festa Italia Fisherman's Festival has been canceled this year due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Festa Italia Board of Directors voted this morning, releasing this statement afterward: "As good stewards of the community and for the health and safety of all volunteers and the public, Festa Italia has made the difficult decision to cancel the Festa Italia Fisherman Festival this year at the Custom House Plaza in Monterey on September 10, 11 and 12, 2021."
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Liberty COVID-19 count triples in a week, Lynchburg hospital numbers rise

Numbers released Wednesday by two of Lynchburg’s largest institutions show Liberty University’s confirmed COVID-19 case count has more than tripled since it reached a record high last week, while the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lynchburg continues to climb. LU and Centra separately provided updated figures to illustrate those...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

COVID-19 ICU Numbers Rise at St. Cloud Hospital

The hospitalized COVID-19 numbers within CentraCare are up and more alarmingly the ICU/Critical Care numbers have increased at a higher rate. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris says they have 20 ICU/Critical care unit patients at St. Cloud Hospital with half of them on ventilators. Morris says they have a total of 57 COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with 42 of them at St. Cloud Hospital.
Montreat, NCBlack Mountain News

Arbor Day in Montreat rescheduled as COVID numbers rise

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the town of Montreat Tree Board decided to cancel the Sept. 4 Arbor Day celebration. "We will continue to be working with the American Chestnut Foundation in planning and carrying out some smaller events and projects," said Ann Vinson, the chair of the Tree Board.
Public Healthgazettejournal.net

Delta variant still ‘surges on’

The COVID-19 Delta variant still “surges on,” with a Virginia case rate of over 3,400 new cases per day over a seven-day average, according to the weekly update from Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. This is up from 2,900 new cases per day last week. In the...
Evansville, INwevv.com

Evansville Taco Festival Canceled Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

This year's Evansville Taco Festival has been pushed back to 2022. The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, but organizers say the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the area has created concerns and uncertainties. Instead of scaling back the event due to those concerns, organizers are looking...
Florence, ORkcfmradio.com

Florence COVID Numbers Still Rising; Breakthrough Cases Rise; Play Safely; City Offices Closed for Labor Day

The Florence community has now surpassed 500 COVID-19 cases after Lane County Public Health’s latest report. There were another 13 cases added yesterday bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 506 known or presumptive cases. Coronavirus cases continue to effect community events. The Seventh Day Adventist Church has decided not to hold services tomorrow due to the steady increases. The case count and death totals continue to increase. Lane County reported a total of 175 cases yesterday and the statewide total added 2,449 and 24 deaths. For the 5th straight day the daily totals of vaccinations have also increased with 8,795 average daily shots given.
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Maine Common Ground Fair Cancelled For Second Straight Year Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Organizers of Unity's Common Ground Country Fair have announced that the event will not take place for the second straight year. In an online message, the Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association says that it's cancelling event because of the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases across the state. The group says that while many people worked to put on a fair this year, it feels that a "large-scale community building event should not take place in the current COVID-19 situation."
Franklin County, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County COVID-19 numbers rise again

MALONE — A day after Franklin County Officials reported 37 new active cases of COVID-19, 22 new cases of the virus were reported Thursday. According to an email update from Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, the county reported 22 new positive cases of the virus, Wednesday, in addition to 17 recent recoveries, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 137.
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, putting strain on central Ohio hospitals

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, putting strain on central Ohio hospitals. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zxTJBm. COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, putting strain on central Ohio hospitals. North Market tower project adds a new partner, three more stories and affordable housing units. Search continues for Ohio man accused of assaulting NBC reporter...
EducationPosted by
Big Country 96.9

COVID-19 Cases in Northern Maine Rise as School Year Begins

Coronavirus cases continue to surge across Maine in August and community transmission has been highest in areas where vaccination rates are lower. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the state and 287 new coronavirus infections. Penobscot and Aroostook counties account for nearly one third of those cases.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

2021 Charlotte Labor Day Parade Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will be no Labor Day Parade in Charlotte this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Officials say due to the liability of the COVID-19 pandemic, the uncertainty of vaccination rates, and the long lead times and logistics required for organizing the parade, this year’s Labor Day Parade has been canceled.
Fairlea, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Healing Appalachia concert canceled amid rising COVID numbers

FAIRLEA, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Hope in the Hills, an organization that produces events with the intent to raise funds to benefit projects and programs that aim to free West Virginia from addiction, announced on Tuesday that the in-person Healing Appalachia concert scheduled for September 24 and 25, 2021 is canceled due to rising COVID numbers. The concert was to be held on the grounds of the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea and feature more than 30 recovery groups from across Appalachia.
Mesa, AZazpbs.org

As COVID-19 testing numbers rise, Embry Health hopes to expand services

MESA – The waiting line for Embry Health’s COVID-19 testing at Mesa Community College is a labyrinth of orange traffic cones guiding cars to a designated point where a health care worker takes down drivers and passengers’ personal information. A nose is swabbed. The car leaves. The process is repeated.
Dover-foxcroft, MEwabi.tv

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Canceled due to COVID-19 Surge

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival has been canceled due to COVID surge. The popular festival that celebrates the taste of Maine’s official state treat, is the largest annual fundraiser for the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce and The Center Theater for Performing Arts. The festival would have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy