People On The Move
Hugo Pérez has been named Vice President of Marketing at ZENB U.S. Pérez will lead the team's integrated marketing and creative approach to expand awareness and impact of the direct-to-consumer, plant-powered brand known for their 100% yellow pea pasta. As a passionate multicultural marketer, Pérez will leverage his extensive brand and CPG experience to connect with consumers and accelerate the brand as a category leader in the plant-based foods space, elevating ZENB’s whole-plant approach.www.bizjournals.com
