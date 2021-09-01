Green Bay Schools Optimistic as New School Year Kicks Off

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Students across Northeast Wisconsin are returning to school, and the Green Bay Area Public School District reopened their doors to kids on Wednesday. “Our staff is very excited to be able to have kids back in the classroom, to have them five days a week. They understand how important it is for that relationship building,” said District Communications Director Lori Blakeslee. “Our plan is to have a school year much like other school years.”