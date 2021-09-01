Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Western Carroll County in north central Maryland Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland * Until 830 AM EDT Thursday. * At 147 AM EDT, Rain has ended, but flooding continues to be reported across northern Maryland particularly along the Pennsylvania border. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frederick... Hagerstown Westminster... Thurmont Emmitsburg... Harry Grove Stadium Municipal Stadium... Ballenger Creek Robinwood... Taneytown Walkersville... Fountainhead-Orchard Hills Boonsboro... Smithsburg Braddock Heights... Paramount-Long Meadow Wilson-Conococheague... Williamsport New Market... Mount Aetna

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsport, MD
City
Frederick, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Emmitsburg, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
County
Carroll County, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Boonsboro, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Aetna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Brooklyn, NYABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
LawPosted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy