Maya Angelou

Inspirational Quotes For Life And Success

By Jay Mark
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWords are powerful and sometimes some positive words of wisdom can be life changing. Whenever I feel low or demotivated I always take some time off, and read a lot. Reading good books and being all by myself gives me time to introspect and calm myself. Get inspired by these...

thriveglobal.com

Maya Angelou
Visual Freedom

10 Quotes by Confucius That Will Change Your Life Forever

Confucius (551– 479 BC) was a Chinese philosopher and politician. His philosophy, known as Confucianism, is mainly known for personal and governmental morality, the correctness of social relationships, justice, and honesty. Confucius is famous for being one of the most important and influential individuals shaping our history. His philosophy enormously affected people all over the world and is still dominant.
IBTimes

International Strange Music Day: Quotes That Will Inspire You To Listen To All Kinds Of Music

International Strange Music Day is celebrated on Aug. 24 to encourage people to discover and listen to all kinds of music that they don't usually listen to. The day was established based on the idea of 'listening without prejudice.' International Strange Music Day was created by a New York City musician, Patrick Grant in 1998. Grant who was a graduate of Julliard believed that when a person broadens the spectrum of music one listens to, it changes the way the person looks at other aspects of life.
The best ever quote for living your life

My first grade teacher told me I was destined to be a ‘man of action.’ All I really wanted was to be a playground leader and wear that dark-red, plastic sash that bestowed power in the arena of sand lots and monkey bars. This kind lady told me, “No,” I...
IBTimes

National Thoughtful Day 2021: 10 Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate The Occassion

National Thoughtful Day is marked annually on Aug. 28, allowing people to demonstrate how we value each other. This day is all about indulging in thoughtful acts. Thoughtful Pinch, an app that allows a user to start a spontaneous and thoughtful virtual gift for another person, founded this day. “By being thoughtful, one size does not have to fit all. In fact, the more unique the celebration, the better!" the creator of Thoughtful Pinch, Barb Paton, says, according to National Day Calendar.
RM's Most Inspiring Quotes Will Help You Learn To Love Yourself

Considering he’s BTS’ leader and the most fluent English speaker, RM is always the go-to spokesperson for the group. The position comes with a lot of responsibility, and he’s been stepping up and taking charge with ease from the beginning. The other members constantly look to him for guidance — and so do ARMYs. The most important lesson RM’s taught everyone is how to love themselves more each day. Here are 12 of BTS’ RM’s most inspiring quotes that will change the way you view yourself.
Speaking Your Truth to Live a Life of Authenticity

Do you find it easier to talk about speaking your truth than actually doing it?. Speaking up and speaking your truth is an essential aspect of living a life of passion, fulfillment, and authenticity. However, we struggle to find ways to speak our truth for many of us, myself included.
Selena Gomez's Most Inspiring Quotes Are Pure Wisdom

Millions of fans look up to Selena Gomez. The star is outspoken about topics like mental health and body positivity, and she’s also been an open book when it comes to themes of heartbreak and self-love through her music. Since so many people look to her for words of wisdom, here are the most inspiring Selena Gomez quotes that you’ll be sure to love, too.
Mo Gilligan says that his teachers inspired him to be successful

On Lorraine this morning, comedian Mo Gilligan said that praise from teachers is important. Speaking to any teachers watching, he suggested that children should be told when they are ‘really good’ at something. Gilligan stated that children and teenagers can get into a position where they aren’t sure what they...
Inspirational Quotes: Whitney Wolfe Herd, Pele, John D. Rockefeller And Others

Inspirational quotes about forming connections with others, building your work ethic and finding opportunities. The need for love and relationships is more important than ever before. Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble CEO and founder. Pele On Work Ethic. Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and...
On butterfly wings: Origami project inspires reflections on later stages of life

Butterflies have been a motif of the Each Moment Matters luncheon of the Forefront Living Foundation for more than a decade. This year, residents of Forefront’s Presbyterian Village North senior community got to make origami butterflies in support of the fundraiser. Presbyterian’s independent- and assisted-living residents folded paper butterflies for...
An anniversary reflection: Does love change your heart?

In 2004 my wife, Kathy, and I had a conversation on which we can now look back with a smile. She had to be at work before 7 a.m. for a 12 hour shift. Therefore, she let me know that I was to be quiet during the night and not to wake her up. Kathy needed to be rested to go to work. However, in the middle of the night I woke up in pain. After taking some antacids I felt a little better, but then I ended up on the floor in pain again. I knew I wasn’t supposed to wake Kathy, so I got in my car and drove to the hospital. It turns out I was having a gall bladder attack. But, when Kathy woke up and I wasn’t there she was worried. When I got home we talked about my (ahem) behavior. Kathy expressed her concern that I left without telling her. I do understand.
Qian Julie Wang on Her Extraordinary Memoir, 'Beautiful Country'

Reading Qian Julie Wang’s debut memoir, Beautiful Country, you wouldn’t know it’s her first book. A graduate of Yale Law School and currently a litigator and managing partner of Gottlieb & Wang LLP, Wang is also a skilled writer, rendering her childhood in rhapsodic sentences that immerse the reader in her experience. At age 7, Wang moved with her academic parents from China to Brooklyn, where they lived undocumented for five years. During that time, she and her parents navigated school, sweatshop work, poverty, and a lack of access to basic needs like medical care — the trauma inflicted by a country bent on dehumanizing people it deems “illegal.” But Wang’s world was also filled with imagination, love, and discovery, and Beautiful Country vibrates on every level of nuance and storytelling.
The Importance Of Giving Yourself Grace As a New Mom

You’ve finally made it past labor and delivery, woohoo! For many, the birth itself can feel like a marathon effort. You’ve prepared yourself for that moment for nine months (sometimes more), and now that baby is finally here, it can feel a bit chaotic simply because now there is no clear “finish line.”
Martine Nash Williams: The Journey to Successfully Enjoying Life

Born and raised in Myrtle Beach, Martine made her way down the Grand Strand to Murrells Inlet eight years ago. After graduating from the University of South Carolina with a degree in exercise science, she spent seven years working in the cardiac rehab at Grand Strand until her first son was born. Some important facts to know about Martine upfront is that she married an amazing, outgoing man named Shaw, and although she has always loved her family, she was once in a phase of being incredibly lost with herself.
Life Is Still Beautiful: Louis Armstrong #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

Life’s beauties are eternal. Even in the midst of chaos, instability, and nations in turmoil, life is still beautiful! There is the saying that life goes on! Well, not only does it go on, but it continues to glitter. Life is an oasis. The Earth will always re-birth, herself. Honestly, it’s up to humanity to align ourselves with her purpose. Either we elevate, or we eradicate. It’s up to us. Just know that the Earth will always be, in existence.

