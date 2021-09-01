Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux now open in Katy

By Laura Aebi
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opened a Katy-area location at 23213 Grand Circle Blvd., Katy, on Aug. 9. The Baton Rouge-based chain specializes in Louisiana-inspired Cajun cuisine, such as such as crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille gumbo, and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. The restaurant will feature more than 70 televisions, a variety of local beers on draft and an air-conditioned outdoor patio. 281-769-5959. www.walk-ons.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Katy, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Sports
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Katy, TX
Sports
Katy, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Central Texas#Real Estate#Texas State University#Food Drink#The Baton Rouge#Cajun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Pearland, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Pearland alcohol petition invalid; Texas Renaissance Festival to host job fair Sept. 11 and more Houston-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Greater Houston area. A citizen-led petition that aimed to change Pearland’s alcohol rule had over 4,000 signatures deemed invalid, meaning the petition has failed, the city announced Aug. 6. Bay Area. "Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11" remembers and...
Sugar Land, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

iFloors tx now open in Sugar Land

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. iFloors tx opened its showroom located at 3532 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land,...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Clear Lake H-E-B closing to make way for new location

H-E-B at 16811 El Camino Real, Houston, will be closing as early as Dec. 1. The closing is due to the grocery store building a new location at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard and Gatebrook Drive in Clear Lake. The incoming store, which will open this winter, is fewer than 3 miles from the El Camino Real location. HEB has over 340 locations throughout Texas and northeast Mexico. 281-488-1601. www.heb.com.
Bellaire, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Summer roundup: Check out the businesses that recently opened in Bellaire, Meyerland and West University Place

The Bellaire-Meyerland-West University Place area saw significant business activity throughout the summer, including new nail spas, eateries, and a new bowling and entertainment space located in Southside Commons. Here is the rundown. Home decor and furnishings consultation chain West Elm opened a store in Rice Village on June 17 at...
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Hokulia Shave Ice opens second Houston-area location on FM 1960

A new Hokulia Shave Ice location opened at 2929 FM 1960, Houston, in mid-August, offering 50 flavors of snow cones and ice cream imported from Hawaii. The location serves classic snow cone flavors such as Tiger’s Blood, strawberry cheesecake and Dreamsicle, as well as Hawaiian-themed ice creams such as Lava Flow and Kona Koffee Chocolate Chip. The location is one of two run by franchise owners Clarissa and Randy Hall. 832-548-0988. www.hokuilashaveice.com.
Pearland, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Oasis Nail Spa opens in Pearland

Oasis Nail Spa on Aug. 27 opened its location at 9330 Broadway St., Ste. 224, Pearland. Oasis Nail Spa provides nail designs, manicures, spa pedicures, waxing and facials, and other services, including free Wi-Fi. 832-230-8992. www.facebook.com/oasis-nail-spa-pearland-107838641572828. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in June 2021 after...
Willis, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Happy Goat Retreat plans Nov. 8 opening in Willis

Happy Goat Retreat is planning to open Nov. 8 at 13651 Shepard Hill Road, Willis. The retreat will offer 15 lodging units made by upcycled cargo shipping containers that each include a fire pit, private deck and fully furnished kitchenette, according to previous Community Impact Newspaper reporting and the company's website. Happy Goat Retreat will also have a 40-foot pool, communal fire pit and Pygmy goat play area. 866-517-4628. www.happygoatretreat.com.
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Homebrew Coffee Shop and Eatery coming soon to Katy

Homebrew Coffee Shop and Eatery is coming soon to 21040 Highland Knolls Drive, Ste. 500, Katy, in mid-September. The coffee shop’s menu will include a variety of frozen and hot drinks as well as pastries, sandwiches and wraps. 832-997-2597. www.gethomebrew.com. Reporter, Sugar Land/Missouri City. Claire joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
Katy, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Paws of Fury coming soon to Katy

Paws of Fury, a pet grooming business, is under construction at 4020 FM 1463, Ste. 104, Katy. Owner Kirk Jellyvean Rheinhardt said the business will offer one-on-one dog and cat grooming as well as noninvasive pet dental services and a pet supply store. The business will also provide pet, children and adult CPR, and basic life support courses. Paws of Fury is expected to open in October. 346-306-8347. www.pawsoffury.com.
RestaurantsPosted by
Community Impact Houston

The Crazy Fisherman to open on FM 1097 in October

Dalene and Scott Caffey will open The Crazy Fisherman by Oct. 1 at 13721 FM 1097, Ste. A, Willis. The couple said they started a restaurant on the coast in 2013 and later moved inland following Hurricane Harvey before opening a food trailer locally. The brick-and-mortar eatery will offer Cajun and seafood dishes, including catfish tacos, shrimp baskets, crab flatbreads, grilled lobster nachos, boiled shrimp, seafood quesadillas, po'boys and Cajun fries. Varieties of grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, wings and soups are also on the menu. www.facebook.com/thecrazyfishermanlakeconroe.
Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

The Loop: Handcrafted Churros now open in Rice Village

A fast-casual dessert concept offering made-from-scratch, fresh-fried handcrafted churros is open and operating in Texas for the first time. The Loop: Handcrafted Churros held its grand opening Aug. 28 at its new location at Hanover Rice Village, 5216 Morningside Drive, Houston, according to the concept’s Facebook page. The new opening...
Spring, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Mamá Juanita’s Mexican Grill opens near Grand Parkway, Gosling Road

The newest location of Mamá Juanita’s Mexican Grill opened July 2 at 5706 Root Road, Spring. The restaurant offers classic Mexican dishes such as fajitas, tostadas and enchiladas, as well as mixed drinks and 10 varieties of margaritas. In addition to the new Spring location, Mamá Juanita’s Mexican Grill has five other restaurant locations in the north Houston area. 346-351-2168. www.mamajuanitasrestaurants.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy