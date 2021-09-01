Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux now open in Katy
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opened a Katy-area location at 23213 Grand Circle Blvd., Katy, on Aug. 9. The Baton Rouge-based chain specializes in Louisiana-inspired Cajun cuisine, such as such as crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille gumbo, and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. The restaurant will feature more than 70 televisions, a variety of local beers on draft and an air-conditioned outdoor patio. 281-769-5959. www.walk-ons.com.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0