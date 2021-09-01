Cancel
Chester, PA

Do it yourself dental products aren't always what they appear to be

 8 days ago

There are a lot of crazy things going on in the world right now, and now we need to watch out for the return of the “snake oil” salesmen. While we all know that the myriad of “lose weight while you sleep” pills are bogus, now we have to beware of folks preying on unsuspecting people with dental needs. Everytime we dentists see a new DIY way to fix a smile or heal a cavity, we shake our heads knowing that some individuals will fall for this, spend money and often make their problems worse. The pandemic has brought out a whole lot of new and improved DIY schemes. So I’m going to share a few of these that are going around the internet just to help the buyer beware.

