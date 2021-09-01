Expert Advice for Preserving Family History

You’ve inherited a heavy stack of papers or a couple of boxes filled to the brim with photographs. Or you’ve collected this and that from a long career and an even longer life. You may debate whether there is useful information for future generations to glean from the potentially historical material, and you’re not sure how exactly to preserve the documents safely — or if you should at all. The New Mexico State University (NMSU) Library Archives and Special Collections might be the perfect place to start.