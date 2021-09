The Madden NFL 22 starters not playing issue is one that a lot of Franchise mode players remain puzzled by, especially during the playoffs. Thankfully, unlike in Madden 22's other plethora of launch week bugs that remain without a fix (e.g. the score glitch, the slow motion glitch, etc.), the starter's not playing issue seems to have been pinpointed. Here's a breakdown of the cause of the starters not playing issue and how to fix it in Madden NFL 22.