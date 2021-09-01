Midday Stock Roundup

Markets were modestly lower on Wednesday. However, some defensive stocks held up well. General Mills and Kraft Heinz both saw solid gains. The fall months have historically been tough ones for the stock market, and by now, it seems like the prospects for declines in markets during September and October are just as likely to be a self-fulfilling prophecy as anything. Regardless of the reason, investors were downbeat on the market on Wednesday, and that led to declines for the all three major market benchmarks. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) suffered slightly larger declines on a percentage basis, losing its dominance over the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI).