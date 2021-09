No Time To Die is almost here, and fans are getting even more excited to finally see what lies in store for Daniel Craig's 007 swan song. However, many are also now wondering who will be the next actor to take the reins as Bond. The producers of the franchise are still acting like they have no idea who’s going to take over, amid a slew of new actors expressing interest in the role. But would former 007 Pierce Brosnan ever jump back into the role? Well, the actor has recently shared some honest thoughts on the matter.