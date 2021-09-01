Chip Shortages Drag Down Hyundai, Kia August Sales
Chip shortages hampered August sales for some of Orange County’s largest automakers, while smaller brands continued their upward trajectory. August sales of Fountain Valley-based Hyundai Motor America Inc. fell 4% from a year ago to 56,200. The automaker cited the continued chip shortage’s impact on supplies for the August performance and said it expects to see its inventory levels improve this year. Year-to-date sales are up 37% so far this year for Hyundai.www.ocbj.com
