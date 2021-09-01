Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Chip Shortages Drag Down Hyundai, Kia August Sales

By Kari Hamanaka
Orange County Business Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip shortages hampered August sales for some of Orange County’s largest automakers, while smaller brands continued their upward trajectory. August sales of Fountain Valley-based Hyundai Motor America Inc. fell 4% from a year ago to 56,200. The automaker cited the continued chip shortage’s impact on supplies for the August performance and said it expects to see its inventory levels improve this year. Year-to-date sales are up 37% so far this year for Hyundai.

www.ocbj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Cars
Local
California Business
Irvine, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Business
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia America#Gv80#Karma Automotive#Rivian Automotive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
Texas Stateelectrek.co

Tesla Gigafactory Texas attracts suppliers as production nears

A new report shows that several known Tesla suppliers are showing in Texas as the automaker is about to start production at its Gigafactory in Austin. Tesla Gigafactory Texas is an important project for the automaker. It is the first vehicle factory that Tesla is building from the ground up...
Businessnewsy.com

General Motors Halting Most Production In The U.S.

Starting Monday, General Motors is pausing production at almost all of its assembly plants in North America. It's because of a computer chip shortage. The chips are essential for many car parts and small electronic devices. The shortage was caused by a rise in demand for electronics with chips and...
Worldinvesting.com

Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year...
Businessjust-auto.com

GM and Honda EVs to share 50% of parts – Nikkei

Honda Motor electric vehicles due to be sold in the US will be made with over 50% of the same parts as General Motors’ cars, Japan’s Nikkei said. The Japanese automaker plans to provide GM with information on an EV platform so the automakers will be building very similar EVs, the report claimed.
Munich, NDUS News and World Report

Daimler CEO Says Carmakers Could Face Chip Shortage Into 2023

MUNICH (Reuters) - Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Hyundai Motor vows to popularize hydrogen energy by 2040

Considering hydrogen as the flexible renewable fuel source to achieve carbon emission reduction in the future, Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea plans to invest more in new hydrogen energy products and to foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040, making it pervasive in every aspect of human daily life.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Global To Be The Epicenter Of Auto Parts Manufacturing Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study on the auto parts manufacturing market that includes the global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029. The report on auto parts manufacturing summarizes macroeconomic factors that could assist and influence the growth of the market and forecast factors.
BusinessWJR

General Motors Shuts Down Production for Two Weeks Due to Chip Shortages

DETROIT, September 7, 2021 ~ Due to the global shortage of semiconductor computer chips, General Motors announced that they will be halting production for the next two weeks at eight of their 15 North American assembly plants. Ford and Stellanis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also announced a partial...
Economyjust-auto.com

Hyundai sets hydrogen goals

Hyundai Motor Group said it would popularise hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technology and mobility products in transportation and other industrial sectors. It will electrify all new commercial vehicle models featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains as well as fuel cell systems by 2028. That...
Economyhudsonvalley360.com

Hyundai Unveils Roadmap for Hydrogen Power

As the global auto industry's shift to electrification marches on, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled Hydrogen Vision 2040, an ambitious strategy to popularize hydrogen by introducing new fuel cell technologies and fuel cell-based mobility solutions across transportation and other industrial sectors by the year 2040. The newly-announced sustainability roadmap also outlines the Korean automaker's plans to move its full line of commercial vehicle offerings to hydrogen power by 2028.
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

Hyundai aims to develop hydrogen fuel commercial vehicles by 2028

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor Group plans to develop hydrogen fuel versions of all its commercial vehicles by 2028, the automaker said Tuesday. Euisun Chung, chairman of HMG, announced the hydrogen fuel plans as part of its sustainability plan to shift everything to hydrogen energy by 2040 during the South Korean automakers' Hydrogen Wave conference after showing a hydrogen trailer drone in video.
Economygmauthority.com

Hyundai Presents New Vision For Hydrogen Expansion To Rival GM Hydrotec

Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group presented a new strategy to commercialize and popularize hydrogen fuel cell technology this week, rivalling General Motors’ own hydrogen fuel cell expansion plan. Hyundai presented its strategic vision for hydrogen fuel cell technology during the Hydrogen Wave global online forum on Tuesday. The automaker’s hydrogen...
Smyrna, TNcrossroadstoday.com

Production Cuts Hit Automakers, Auto Buyers Alike

The sprawling Nissan assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, is up and running today after a three-week shutdown. Still, the Labor Day holiday will stretch for two additional weeks at General Motors’ North American assembly plants, idled by the semiconductor shortage. With chip supplies still scarce, the industry will likely continue...
BusinessCNN

GM shutting down production at most of its plants in North America

New York (CNN Business) — General Motors will shut production at most of its North American plants for a week or two starting next week as the worsening chip shortage takes another bite out of its plans. GM and other automakers had hoped the chip shortage would be mostly behind...
EconomyCNET

Subaru and GM halting production amid chip shortage

The semiconductor chip shortage rages on, hitting Subaru and General Motors hard. The Japanese automaker announced Wednesday it will stop production in Japan entirely for four days. The US' largest automaker, meanwhile, said it will idle various plants across North America this month. While Subaru builds some vehicles in the...
Buying Carsyourmoney.com

New car sales down a fifth in August

In total, 68,033 cars were registered last month, down from 87,226 in August 2020, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for new car registrations ahead of the plate-change in September. However, the monthly performance was...
Economyelectrek.co

Hyundai Motor commits to becoming globally carbon neutral by 2045

During IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Hyundai Motor Group has shared its goal to become completely carbon neutral by 2045. This will include its global product lineup and all company operations. Furthermore, Hyundai announced an end to all combustion engine vehicles in Europe beginning in 2035. Hyundai Motor Group is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy