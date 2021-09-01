Cancel
Jonathon Cooper is ready to make an impact in 2021, after making the final roster and learning from Von Miller

By Zach Segars
milehighsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broncos’ 53-man roster is now finalized, and while players like Von Miller and Bradley Chubb had easy paths to making the team, individuals like Jonathon Cooper had to battle through so much adversity to get to this point. Not only was he a seventh-round pick drafted into a loaded...

