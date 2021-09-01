Cancel
NHL

SinBin.vegas Podcast #245: A New Era

By Ken Boehlke
sinbin.vegas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to rebuild what has been torn down over the past few months (or maybe even years). How can the Golden Knights go about rebuilding their loveable image to a fan base that has been spurned by many of the recent moves? Hosted by Ken Boehlke and Jason Pothier.

