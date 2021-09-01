Cancel
First Look: Remington Debuts Core-Lokt Tipped Ammo

By Game, Fish Staff
outdoorchannelplus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next gen of Big Green's iconic deer hunting ammunition has improved accuracy and terminal performance. Remington Ammunition has announced the next generation of Big Green's iconic deer hunting ammunition, Core-Lokt. For generations, American hunters have relied on Core-Lokt to put meat on the table and mounts on the wall.

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 0

Community Policy