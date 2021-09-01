SRAM Introduces Quieter, More Heat Efficient MTB Rotor

In case you hadn’t already heard, rollerblading is back. Not that it ever really went away, but these days it seems to be at the top of the charts as far as transportation and outdoor activity trends go. That means you’ll need a new pair of inline skates. Of course, you want to look cool while you’re blading, but function is also extremely important when it comes to inline skates. They need to be sturdy, stable, secure and have smooth wheels to give you the best chance at success. Rollerblading isn’t always quite like riding a bike, so you may need...