SRAM Introduces Quieter, More Heat Efficient MTB Rotor
The new SRAM HS2 mountain bike brake rotor looks like a two-piece, but it’s not. The dark, recessed spokes on the steel HS2 feature a special thermal paint designed to provide improved heat management over the SRAM Centerline. At 2mm thick, the HS2 rotor is thicker than the Centerline as well, and is said to offer 7% more stopping power. And in what will surely be music to the ears of current SRAM riders, the brand says the new rotors are quieter than previous offerings.www.singletracks.com
Comments / 0