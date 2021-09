The COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed consumers’ attitudes and behaviors toward money and payments. In fact, while the payments industry was already on a steady march to transformation, the crisis significantly accelerated the adoption of some digital payment technologies — and has eliminated long-standing resistance to others. At the center of this change - innovation in digital technologies - innovation that has not only provided an advantage to fintechs and technology-driven startups but has provided new customer engagement opportunities for traditional banks and financial players as well.