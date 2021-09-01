Cancel
Harry Maguire Hails Cristiano Ronaldo as 'Greatest Player' in History of Football

By Ali Shibil Roshan
90min.com
 5 days ago

Harry Maguire has hailed his new Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'greatest player' in the history of football. Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, have re-joined Man Utd 12 years after he left them for Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar had spent six years at the Premier League side, and it was there where he first rose to superstardom.

