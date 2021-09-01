Bill written in response to critical race theory debates passes North Carolina legislature
North Carolina Republicans have successfully pushed a bill through the legislature designed to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts in the classroom. House Bill 324 , which passed Wednesday with a vote of 60-41, is a response to recent public discourse about critical race theory. The bill now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper's office, where it will likely be vetoed. Cooper previously blasted the bill saying politicians need to stop "injecting calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education." He instead says the government should be making real investments in good teachers and a quality, accurate education. RELATED: As NC legislature debates critical race theory, Black lawmakers sit on one side of aisle Critical race theory is a body of high level academic study that evaluates how racial biases and systemic injustices have shaped the world we live in today. The theory is not new. It's been around for decades, but it has gained new recognition in the past few years, especially after the publication of The 1619 Project , a body of work from Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The 1619 Project looked back at U.S. history, tracing several racially-motivated policies and their lasting impact on housing, medicine, wealth and even traffic patterns that are still active today. Johnston County parents protest critical race theory; school system says it is not being taught The project was widely regarded as a groundbreaking piece of journalism. It won a Pulitzer Prize. It was also widely praised by many historians for pointing out parts of America's past that are often overlooked in classrooms. However, it was also criticized by a small group of historians who said it gave a slanted view of America's past. They accuse it of being overly critical of the United States and promoting concepts contrary to American exceptionalism. RELATED: NC Republicans double down on bill that opposes Critical Race Theory teachings in schools "North Carolina needs to take the lead in protecting our children from anti-American indoctrination," Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said. "While we should know and understand the history of our country, we need to teach the next generation what lessons we learned from our past, how far we have come as a nation." HB 324 does not once mention critical race theory. Instead it lays out 13 rules that public schools may not promote. Such as:
- One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.
- An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.
- An individual's moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex.
