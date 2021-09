If you’re among the 80 percent of us who regularly redeem coupons, great news: Stores and manufacturers have come up with fresh ways for you to save a bundle!. There’s never been a better time to download apps and sign up for e-newsletters for your favorite markets and retailers. Thanks to partnerships with coupon marketing companies, digital coupons you receive on your smartphone or emails from these stores are now customized to your own shopping and browsing habits. So you’ll get more money-saving offers for products you regularly buy or have been researching online. Bonus: Stores like BJ’s, Dollar General and Rite Aid let you stack digital and paper coupons to double your savings.