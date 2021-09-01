Cancel
Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s New Song ‘Scream’

By Allison Rapp
Lindsey Buckingham has released a new song, "Scream," ahead of his upcoming self-titled solo album, due for release on Sept. 17. You can listen to "Scream" below. "It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point," Buckingham said of the song in a press release. "It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life."

