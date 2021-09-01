Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s New Song ‘Scream’

Sting has announced a new album, The Bridge, which will arrive on Nov. 19. The first single from the LP, "If It's Love," is available now and can be heard below. "I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last,” Sting said in a press release. “’If It’s Love’ is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."