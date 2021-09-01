CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Pro’s Pointer #18

By Jeff Roberts
KFYR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From the time humans first started fishing, live bait was the most tried and true method of catching something for a meal, but that’s no longer the case. In 2014, Johnnie Candle talked about this topic and we revisit it this week, in week 18 of our silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV. Johnnie Candle (from 2014): “For the past few years, I’ve been leaning more and more toward the use of artificials regardless of the technique I’m fishing. It’s simply amazing what is available to us anglers now.”

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Pro S Pointers#Kfyr Tv#Kqcd Tv#Kumv Tv#Kmot Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Hobbieslptv.org

Fishing Tips: Line Selection

Trying to find the right kind of fishing line to use out on the water can be a challenge. In this week’s Fishing Tips, Ray and Mandy go over different kinds of fishing lines to try out.
HobbiesThe Free Press

Mackenthun: Late summer trout fishing is worth the effort

Summer stream trout fishing in Minnesota’s driftless region is one way to pass the time when you are waiting on outboard motor parts to ship to your door. Being boatless for a few weeks has been tolerable since the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers are so low that I’m not sure I’d be boating them, anyway. I’ve taken time to travel and fish with others while my boat is out of action and capped it off recently with a day trip to the driftless region.
HobbiesYankton Daily Press

Sight Fishing: Spotting Them, Before They Spot You

If you’re a fisherman, like me, one that goes after all species of fish, you know that shallow water is a great place to take some excellent fish as long as you don’t spook them out of it. This is where fish, especially largemouth bass and bluegill found in ponds-small...
HobbiesDuluth News Tribune

Jarrid Houston column: Try panfish action near sand beaches

We’re entering mid-August and finally seeing some cooler overnights, not to mention shorter days to boot. Summer always goes way too fast, so let's all cross our fingers for a nice spell of good weather to close out the month. On the fishing side of things, most anglers continue to...
HobbiesAmes Tribune

Bob Jensen: Fishing changes are in the air and water

For many anglers, the Labor Day weekend marks the end of the open-water fishing season. While there are still lots of outstanding fishing opportunities after the holiday, many anglers have others interests and hang up the rods and reels. I’ve had conversations with a variety of anglers lately, and they’ve...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Stellar Late-Season Destinations for Panfish

Whether you fancy crappies, perch, or bluegills, fall presents opportunities for both numbers and trophy fish. From sea to shining sea, stellar panfish fisheries dot the landscape. Some locations have a history of being prolific panfish producers, while others are riding a new surge in size and numbers. Before fall turns to winter, it’s time to pick a species, choose a location, and put a few primetime techniques into play to put panfish in the boat or on the bank.
Hobbiesamisun.com

Reel Time: The lure of reds

Redfish are a favorite target for local anglers and late summer and early fall is a great time to target this versatile gamefish. Redfish are a sort of everyman’s fish in the sense that they take readily to (well presented) live bait, lures and flies. They are also challenging, and when hooked, put up a determined fight.
Hobbiesperutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: You don't need an expensive boat to enjoy fishing

Do you need an expensive bass boat to enjoy fishing?. This is a question that I am asked quite frequently. To be perfectly honest with you, no you don’t. I would never admit that to my wife but I must confess that I have caught some very nice numbers of fish and some impressive sized fish while sitting on a rock or stump at the edge of a river, stream or pond, just fishing from the bank or even wading.
Hobbiesnewportthisweek.com

Snapper Blues Return – But Catch Limited

Mid-August always marks two things on my annual fishing season calendar – my first forays into tautog fishing when allowed by regulations, and the return of the snapper blues. Snapper blues, or skipjacks in some locales are young bluefish that fight at twice their weight. These voracious silver predators, shiny,...
Scienceswlexledger.com

Lake Murray striped bass dying due to ‘temperature-oxygen squeeze’

Lake Murray, SC 08/24/2021 - Boaters on Lake Murray may notice dead or dying striped bass in the water over the next several weeks, according to fisheries biologists with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). Summer-time striped bass die-offs are associated with a water-quality phenomenon known as the “temperature-oxygen...
Hobbieswunc.org

How To Catch The Elusive Musky Fish, Release It And Still Have It As A Trophy

Imagine catching a trophy fish and celebrating with a mount of your big catch on the wall, but only after you actually released the fish back into the lake. That's happening now in Wisconsin's Northwoods, a north central area of the state with more than 3200 lakes, streams and rivers, as anglers turn to replica trophies to celebrate snagging the notorious musky—a freshwater predator that can span up to 5 feet and weigh up to 70 lbs.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

32 Lures, Tactics to Catch Late-Summer Bass

From topwaters to deep jigs, here's what's new to put bass in the boat now and into early fall. Late summer can often be a challenging time for bass anglers. Sweltering temperatures affect fish immensely, and they can similarly make days on the water a bit unpleasant for anglers as well.
LifestyleStar Courier

Jeanette Gibson column: Late summer feeding frenzy

Fishermen, Fisher-women and Fisher-people rejoice! This is the time of year when everything and anything could be biting out on the water. From northern pike to catfish to bass and bluegill - the feeding intensity of gamefish right now is at an all-time high. Fish species are well past the...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Bill Winke's 4 Best Whitetail Lessons

Hunting the same farm for over 18 years has provided the author with plenty of do's and don'ts when it comes to killing big deer. I thought it might be fun to jot down a few of the most important lessons I have learned over the past several years that have shaped the way I hunt. Here are four such lessons. I hope they will make the coming months more productive for you, too.
HobbiesMining Journal

Angler advice

When fishing for trout in Michigan’s rivers and streams – cast into the seams. A “seam” is area where two currents converge, and it looks like a line or bubble trail in the water. Trout like seams because the joining currents create feeding lanes that collect drifting food – insects and larvae. Before casting, take a moment to read the river and observe structures in the water such as rocks and logs, then locate any seams.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Bass Strike Savvy

EDITOR’s NOTE: This article appeared in the July 2021 Issue of In-Fisherman. To have the magazine delivered to your door step each month, please subscribe here. Ever since humans adopted pole-and-line tactics, they’ve been forced to wonder why fish bite some days and not others. In the last year or two, pro anglers have told me about locating bass on their sophisticated sonars (the ones I call “all seeing sonars” that can scan around the boat to depict...
Hobbiesin-fisherman.com

Kayak Fishing's Impact On Ike

A week after placing fourth in the Basspro.com Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake from the deck of his Bass Cat Cougar, Mike Iaconelli won the B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series event on Chesapeake Bay from a Hobie kayak. A tempting assumption: Ike has applied what he’s learned from fishing high-end bass boats to his paddle craft pursuits.
HobbiesHouston Chronicle

LeBlanc: It's hot, but catfish are still biting

There was a song written back around 1931 about “Mad dogs and Englishmen going forth in the noon day sun” written by Noel Coward. In reality here in Southeast Texa,s most civilized folks who can help it do not venture forth in the noon day sun nor do most of the fish. I'll bet there aren't many folks who know that black bass can get sunburned.
Pick City, NDMinot Daily News

Sakakawea salmon time

PICK CITY – There were plenty of smiles, and lots of friendly chatter and hefty salmon brought to the scale underneath the main shelter at Lake Sakakawea State Park last Saturday. The occasion was the 35th Annual Trout and Salmon Derby hosted by the Great Planers Trout and Salmon Club.
Hobbieskaxe.org

Fishing During a Drought on Early Bird Fishing Guide

Jeff Sundin joins John Bauer on the Thursday Morning Show for Early Bird Fishing Guide. Jeff and John talk about the effect the drought is having on area lakes and on fishing. Jeff talks about how the low water levels are causing problems getting boats in the water at most landings. Jeff advises people to check out the landings before planning a fishing trip to make sure you will be able to get your boat on the lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy