Pro’s Pointer #18

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From the time humans first started fishing, live bait was the most tried and true method of catching something for a meal, but that’s no longer the case. In 2014, Johnnie Candle talked about this topic and we revisit it this week, in week 18 of our silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV. Johnnie Candle (from 2014): “For the past few years, I’ve been leaning more and more toward the use of artificials regardless of the technique I’m fishing. It’s simply amazing what is available to us anglers now.”