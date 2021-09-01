Cancel
Doobie Brothers Postpone Four Shows After McDonald Misses Concert

By Corey Irwin
Michael McDonald was absent from last night's Doobie Brothers performance due to an unidentified illness. After announcing before the show that McDonald would not be joining the band as scheduled, the Doobie Brothers addressed the issue early in their set. According to multiple firsthand reports, the group revealed that McDonald was “not feeling well” and that he was "recuperating and isolating at the moment." The band added that it expected the singer to rejoin the tour in a week or so.

Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Doobie Brothers Rescheduling Pittsburgh Show After Positive COVID-19 Test

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another show at the Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Doobie Brothers announced their next four shows, including the one in Burgettstown, will be rescheduled. The band says a member of the touring personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The Doobie Brothers will postpone their four upcoming shows as a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19. The shows in Clarkston, Burgettstown, Toledo, and Cincinnati will be rescheduled and new dates will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/hHYgN6ueAi — The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) September 1, 2021 The show, part of their 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, was scheduled for Sept. 4. A new date will be announced shortly, the band says. Last week’s KISS show at Star Lake was postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.
MusicPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Doobie Brothers Hit the Road With Michael McDonald: Set List, Videos

The Doobie Brothers have finally embarked on their 50th anniversary tour, joined by Michael McDonald for the first time in 25 years. Originally announced in 2019 and scheduled for 2020, the trek was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the 50th anniversary tour is technically taking place on the Doobie’s 51st year -- not that they had much control over it.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Doobie Brothers rock Minnesota State Fair without 'recuperating and isolating' Michael McDonald

MINNEAPOLIS — There is a new showbiz axiom this year: If life gives you COVID-19, sometimes the show can go on. At least, if you're the Doobie Brothers. Co-founding guitarist-singer Tom Johnston had COVID early last year and the Doobies called off their shows in Las Vegas before the pandemic struck. However, on Tuesday, apparently some members of the Doobies entourage — they travel with a COVID compliance officer — tested positive. Keyboardist/singer Michael McDonald, who hasn't toured with the group for 26 years, was scratched in late afternoon for a sold-out concert at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Doobie Bros. Postpone Detroit Show, Is Van Andel Date In Jeopardy?

The Doobie Brothers have postponed tonight's show at Clarkston's DTE Energy Theater (you know, Pine Knob). But is next week's GR date in question?. The Doobs long delayed 50th Anniversary tour, their first with Michael McDonald in quite awhile, has been postponed through September 8 due to what they say is a crew member testing positive for Covid.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Doobie Brothers Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Like many legacy bands, the Doobie Brothers evolved into a second phase that often bore little resemblance to the first. Unlike many legacy bands, they ultimately reverted back to their original musical approach. The result is an intriguing dichotomy of a band. With founding frontman Tom Johnston, the Doobie Brothers...
Musicwcsx.com

The Doobie Brothers Four Song EP Giveaway

The Doobie Brothers has a new 4-song EP called “The Doobie Brothers”. With The Doobie Brothers new album, “Liberte”, not available until October 1st, we have your chance to enter and win a digital download of “The Doobie Brothers” new 4-song EP! Enter below for your chance to win. ENTER...
CelebritiesKEYT

Doobie Brothers try to keep long train running, 50 years on

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in their 51st year, heading out on a delayed tour and hoping they can keep doing what their big hits call for: taking it to the streets and letting audiences listen to the music. The pandemic prompted the Doobies to postpone their anniversary tour, and they had to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without a live ceremony. They began the belated tour Sunday but Michael McDonald, the group’s primary singer and songwriter in the late 1970s, says it’s a “crapshoot” whether they’ll be able to finish.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Doobie Brothers, Korn, Waxahatchee, The Roots and more

Classic rock, funk, hip-hop, blues, metal, indie … it’s all on the concert slate for this week. The Roots: The world’s great hip-hop band makes a long-awaited Pittsburgh return, with a show at Stage AE’s outdoors stage. Rap genius Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and drummer/composer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson lead the crew, which has spent the past 12 years as the versatile house band for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Trotter told the Post-Gazette that having been grounded by the pandemic, being on tour “you just realize the things that you were taking for granted once there was no other option, so with every performance, as has always been the case, it’s done in gratitude.” Doors at 6 p.m. With Kamauu. $45; axs.com.
Public HealthPosted by
1077 WRKR

Doobie Brothers DTE Show Latest to Cancel Due to COVID Surge

While things were looking like they were getting somewhat back to normal on the live music front, it seems we are seeing a near-daily announcements of cancellations and postponements. The latest to announce a local postponement in The Doobie Brothers concert scheduled for Thursday, September 2nd has been postponed. This...
Public HealthPosted by
97 Rock

Kiss Postpone Four Shows After Gene Simmons Contracts COVID-19

Kiss have postponed their next four tour dates due to Gene Simmons contracting COVID-19. The news comes less than a week after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 himself, forcing Kiss to postpone their Aug. 26 show in Burgettstown, Penn. The singer and guitarist is on the mend now, tweeting last night that his symptoms were "mild compared to many others and let me tell you ... it kicked my ass. It's over now."
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
PetsTMZ.com

'Tiger King' Zookeeper Erik Cowie Dead at 53

12:49 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell us Erik was in town visiting a friend at her apartment, where he was found dead. Investigating officers learned Erik used alcohol excessively, and a large bottle of vodka was found at the scene. Erik Cowie -- one of the zookeepers featured...

