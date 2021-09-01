Cancel
AGLC Launches Sports Betting in Partnership with NeoPollard Interactive and Sporting Solutions

By NeoPollard Interactive
iosconews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayAlberta.ca Now Offers First Regulated Sportsbook for Albertans. LANSING, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC") on today's launch of Play Alberta's first sports betting program.

