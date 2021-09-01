AGLC Launches Sports Betting in Partnership with NeoPollard Interactive and Sporting Solutions

The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act came into effect on August 27, and for the first time ever Canada will have legalized single-game sports betting after years of a parlay-only structure. After a lengthy legislative process, C-218 finally crossed the finish line in the Canadian Parliament in June. The passing of that bill was a landmark event comparable to the United State’s repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Participation Act in 2018. Canada will now legalize sports betting on a state-by-state basis just as the United States has done over the past few years.