AGLC Launches Sports Betting in Partnership with NeoPollard Interactive and Sporting Solutions
PlayAlberta.ca Now Offers First Regulated Sportsbook for Albertans. LANSING, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC") on today's launch of Play Alberta's first sports betting program.www.iosconews.com
