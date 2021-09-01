Wickenburg Leadership Institute kicks off

Two exciting things taking place this week in the Chamber world. Firstly, the 11th annual Wickenburg Leadership Institute kicked off it’s nine-week program on Tuesday, August 31,in Council Chambers with the newly added Session 1: Leadership with speakers Town Manager Vince Lorefice, Wickenburg Police Department Lt. Ken Lutkiewitz and Tarah Mayenhofer, Human Resource and Risk Manager for the Town of Wickenburg. We are looking forward to learning from each of our topic speakers throughout the remainder of the WLI. Session topics to come include: health and human Services, government, education, environment, history, art and culture, public safety, community and economic development and transportation.