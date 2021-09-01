Morning Notes

The photo shows phase one of the construction of the township’s new Municipal Building on the left. The building to the right was once the Bargaintown School built in 1873. In 1914, a larger school was built for area students so the building became Bargaintown Grange Hall #213, where local farmers met for their meetings. In later years it was the Egg Harbor Township Hall. The building was demolished in the late 1970s and phase two of the new Municipal Building was completed in 1979, with more additions added to serve the citizens of the township, such as township committee meeting room and police station. The information is from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.”