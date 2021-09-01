ARPA- Resident Engagement

A task force of representatives serving Reno County has set a goal of convening 60 facilitated community listening sessions by Sept. 30 to hear from Reno County residents about what is most important to them as our local officials decide how to allocate the $17-plus million arriving in Reno County from the American Rescue Plan Act. Participants will focus on the challenges and inequities families have faced during the pandemic and offer their ideas for how officials may allocate ARP dollars in accordance with the U.S. Treasury’s broadly defined spending areas: equity-focused services; broadband infrastructure; support pay for essential workers; addressing negative economic impacts; water and sewer infrastructure; replacing public sector revenue loss; and supporting public health response efforts.