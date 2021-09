“What’s going on? Answer as soon as possible,” Jennifer Coty texted her daughter, Julia, around 12:17 p.m., on Wednesday. What followed was three minutes of silence. Shortly after noon, word spread through social media that there had been a shooting at Mount Tabor High School. Coty was at work, oblivious to the chatter when her son, a student at Appalachian State University in Boone, asked her if she had heard from Julia.