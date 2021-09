Expect trying to get through Carmi to be another pain today as contractors for IDOT continue their milling work. Yesterday, crews worked from the McDonalds area towards Campmbell Funeral Home. They expect to make further progress towards downtown today and as a result, no parking will be allowed on Main Street today. At times yesterday, especially when school was getting out, it took more than 15 minutes to get across town. You’re asked to use caution, be patient and traverse alternate routes if possible. Crews are expected to begin paving next week as long as the weather cooperates.