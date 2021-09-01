Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Win a Mini Stability Barrel Lite

SHAPE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 9/1/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 9/2/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meredith Corporation#Lite#Mini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Big Max releases Dri Lite Hybrid Tour and Dri Lite Seven golf bags

Big Max makes some of the most popular golf bags and walking carts in Europe, but that doesn't mean Americans don't have access to their technology. In fact, the company is releasing two new golf bags, Dri Lite Hybrid Tour and Dri Lite Seven, just in time for the fall golf season.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Behind Viral VideosSHAPE

TikTok Is Obsessed with This Ear Wax Hack — But Is It Safe?

If you find removing ear wax to be one of those weirdly satisfying parts of being a human, then there's likely a chance you've seen one of the latest viral videos taking over TikTok. The clip in question features a user's tried-and-true method of cleaning out their ears by pouring hydrogen peroxide into the ear and waiting for it to dissolve the wax.
EconomyKTEN.com

40+ Best Side Hustle Ideas In 2021 [Make Extra Money]

Originally Posted On: https://radicalfire.com/side-hustle-ideas/. Do you want to make some extra money with side hustles? Here are the best side hustle ideas in 2021 to get some extra cash right away. Without knowing it, I’ve always been the side hustle type. I would always come up with ways to earn...
Motorsportssnowgoer.com

GMR Bringing International Talent To Pro-Lite For 2022

The Green Mountain Racing snocross team has announced its lineup for the 2022 season, and it includes the latest in a line of Scandinavian drivers crossing the Atlantic, plus competitors from the U.S. and Canada. The truly international effort will also be led by a new leader, as recently retired...
Kenosha, WIwlip.com

Lite N’ Up With Lenny Fall 2021 Tour

Join WLIP’s Lenny Palmer for the Fall 2021 Lite N’ Up with Lenny Tour. Enter to win fabulous prizes and qualify for the grand prize…. A trip for two to Las Vegas courtesy of Byrnes North Pointe Travel!. Schedule:. DATE VENUE LOCATION NOTES. 9/3 BEER GARDENS KENOSHA OPENER. 9/10 DUKE’S...
Economywfncnews.com

Your Quick Side Hustle Guide: Everything You Need to Know

The time when you could expect a stable, secure job for life has long passed. Self-employment is at an all-time high, and the “gig” economy is the new normal. To survive and, indeed, thrive in 2021 and beyond, workers must embrace the entrepreneurial mindset: If you want financial security, essentially, you will have to secure it yourself.
EconomyFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Retirement savings for older workers falling short

NEW YORK - The vast majority of older American workers are not prepared for retirement and they know it, but many still have high expectations for how their golden years will be spent according to a new study. The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) conducted a survey earlier this year of...
Skin CareSHAPE

How to Pluck Your Eyebrows Perfectly Every Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Plucking your eyebrows in hopes of achieving that flawless, face-framing arch can be a tedious (and painful!) process. But if you have the patience, it can save you time and money compared to regular trips to the salon.
Food & DrinksSHAPE

These Ready-to-Eat, Gluten-Free Brownies Will Satisfy Your Midnight Snack Cravings In a Flash

Satisfying the craving for one single gooey brownie is rarely an easy feat. Not only do you need to have access to an oven — and be okay with warming up your entire apartment just for a sweet treat — but you also need to dirty a few bowls and patiently (or TBH, restlessly) wait 25 minutes until those chocolate-loaded treats are baked to perfection. So if you're jonesing for a brownie at 3 a.m. or while sitting in your cubicle, you might feel SOL.
Home & GardenSHAPE

7 Simple Ways to Create a More Eco-Friendly Home

You don't have to start from scratch to establish an eco-friendly home. These expert-approved tips will help you do so without feeling overwhelmed AF. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Beauty & FashionSHAPE

The Best Beach Shoes That Stand Up to Sun, Sand, and Saltwater

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to beach trips, shoes are probably one of the last items to check off your list. Just your usual beaten-up flip-flops will do, right? And there are so many other more important purchases to consider — beach towels, swimwear, and even a cooler to keep your food and drinks at the perfect temp. But you should really rethink those packing list priorities. Beach shoes can be easily forgotten about, but usually make a world of difference. Think about it: the hot sand, pebbly shorelines, water activities that require footwear — all the more reason(s) to put your feet first.
Relationship AdviceSHAPE

The Best Vacation Spots for Couples In the U.S.

When it comes to travel destinations, there are some places that you'd only visit with your squad for a bachelorette party, those that are more family-oriented, and others that scream "there's going to be multiple surprise engagements at dinner." You might think that going to Vegas just isn't the same without your girls or that jetting off to Italy without your partner isn't that you had in mind, but you're forgetting something: Rules are dumb!

Comments / 0

Community Policy