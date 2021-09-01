Win a Mini Stability Barrel Lite

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to beach trips, shoes are probably one of the last items to check off your list. Just your usual beaten-up flip-flops will do, right? And there are so many other more important purchases to consider — beach towels, swimwear, and even a cooler to keep your food and drinks at the perfect temp. But you should really rethink those packing list priorities. Beach shoes can be easily forgotten about, but usually make a world of difference. Think about it: the hot sand, pebbly shorelines, water activities that require footwear — all the more reason(s) to put your feet first.