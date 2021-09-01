Cancel
UFC

Aljamain Sterling-Petr Yan Bantamweight Title Rematch Official for UFC 267

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will officially run it back on Oct. 30. Promotion officials confirmed that Sterling and Yan will square off with the bantamweight crown on the line in the UFC 267 co-main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The rematch had been rumored but not officially announced prior to Wednesday.

