Aljamain Sterling-Petr Yan Bantamweight Title Rematch Official for UFC 267

Top Polish mixed martial arts promotion Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki will see its sixth event of 2021, with this one headlined by a welterweight title fight. The nine-fight KSW 63 card is a go after the official weigh-ins. It was a largely professional affair as every fighter made weight, with the exception of Szymon Karolczyk, who was two pounds over the 150-pound catchweight limit for his fight against Michal Domin. The welterweight title will be on the line for the first time since 2019, as champion Roberto Soldic looks to make his second defense against Patrik Kincl. Having won 12 of his last 13 and avenging his lone defeat against Dricus Du Plessis, Soldic (18-3) is on an impressive run. He has stopped four of his last five opponents with punches, and has been challenging himself by moving up in weight. Despite a recent middleweight bout, Soldic had no trouble getting to 169 pounds for the title bout.