108 cases of COVID MIS-C in Alabama children: What to know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome
The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking parents to be on the lookout for signs of a potentially dangerous syndrome seen in some young COVID patients. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a condition where different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed. It’s not clear what causes MIS-C but many of the young patients were either diagnosed with COVID or around someone who was.www.annistonstar.com
Comments / 1