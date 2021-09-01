Alabama dog track owners launch campaign for lottery, casino legislation
Alabama’s four greyhound tracks are launching an advertising campaign to support legislation to allow a lottery, casinos, and sports betting in the state. The Birmingham Race Course, Greenetrack Bingo & Racing, Mobile Greyhound Park, and VictoryLand set up the Alabama Track Owners Association to support the campaign. The association is urging people to call their legislators to support a constitutional amendment that would allow the expansion of gambling and gambling regulation.www.annistonstar.com
