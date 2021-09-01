Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama dog track owners launch campaign for lottery, casino legislation

By Mike Cason, Alabama Media Group
Anniston Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama’s four greyhound tracks are launching an advertising campaign to support legislation to allow a lottery, casinos, and sports betting in the state. The Birmingham Race Course, Greenetrack Bingo & Racing, Mobile Greyhound Park, and VictoryLand set up the Alabama Track Owners Association to support the campaign. The association is urging people to call their legislators to support a constitutional amendment that would allow the expansion of gambling and gambling regulation.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Siegelman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victoryland#Healthcare#State House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy