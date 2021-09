A series of attacks on Jewish men in north London has sparked a police investigation. The Metropolitan Police has released a photo of a man they are appealing for help identifying after as many as four victims were assaulted in Hackney. The latest incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a 64-year-old man was struck on his way to his synagogue in a random assault. The victim fell to the ground and was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a broken foot. The attack, which took place on Stamford Hill at the junction with Colberg Road, was reported to police on Friday by a third party and is being treated as a hate crime. Police consider the attack to be linked to two others on Jewish men earlier the same day. At around 6:40pm, a 30-year-old man was hit on the head with a bottle in Cavenon Road, while a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Holmdale Terrace around half an hour later. Officers say they have been informed of a fourth victim who is yet to contact them. No arrests have been made in relation to the assaults and inquires are continuing.