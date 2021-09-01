THE STARLING Trailer
A tragedy spins a couples’ lives out of control in The Starling, the latest from director Theodore Melfi. Lilly and Jack were looking forward to welcoming their first child, but it turns out the addition wasn’t meant to be. The loss is devastating for both of them, and Jack seeks inpatient treatment to recover. Lilly, meanwhile, tries to soldier on, but even she, usually tough as nails, shows cracks. A friend recommends a doctor to talk to, but it turns out the doc prefers four-legged patients now. He senses Lilly’s need, though, and takes her on anyway, helping her put her life back together (and get rid of a pesky starling).www.filminquiry.com
