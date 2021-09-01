Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

THE STARLING Trailer

filminquiry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tragedy spins a couples’ lives out of control in The Starling, the latest from director Theodore Melfi. Lilly and Jack were looking forward to welcoming their first child, but it turns out the addition wasn’t meant to be. The loss is devastating for both of them, and Jack seeks inpatient treatment to recover. Lilly, meanwhile, tries to soldier on, but even she, usually tough as nails, shows cracks. A friend recommends a doctor to talk to, but it turns out the doc prefers four-legged patients now. He senses Lilly’s need, though, and takes her on anyway, helping her put her life back together (and get rid of a pesky starling).

www.filminquiry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'dowd
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog

It’s hard to believe it’s been over a decade since the last feature film from Jane Campion. While she was busy in the interim crafting two seasons of Top of the Lake, the New Zealand director finally returned to feature filmmaking with The Power of the Dog. Ahead of a festival run at Venice, TIFF, and NYFF, Netflix will release the film in theaters on November 17, followed by a release on their platform on December 1, and now the first trailer has arrived.
TV & VideosFANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For BEHEMOTH

Midway through, the trailer for Behemoth melts into something absolutely nightmarish! Creatures and strange lands are on full display in visual abundance. Peter Sefchik, began his career at George Lucas' legendary Skywalker Ranch, working on massive properties like Avatar, Harry Potter, Shrek, and the Star Wars franchises Behemoth is his directorial debut. Sefchik serves as co-writer, producer, and VFX Supervisor in this VFX heavy piece (if you've got it, flaunt it!) Take a look below for the official synopsis and trailer.
TV & VideosKTAR.com

Virtual Screening: The Starling

After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (The Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love. Register below for your chance to win the virtual screening...
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Coppola's 1983 Film 'The Outsiders'

"There's gotta be someplace without Greasers or Socs, with just people." Studiocanal and Warner Bros have unveiled a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola's coming-of-age classic The Outsiders, which originally opened in theaters in 1983. This came just four years after Apocalypse Now, and nine years after finishing The Godfather: Part II. Based on the 1967 best-selling young-adult novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders is considered the first "Brat Pack" movie, as it stars then-unknown young actors in many of their first break-through roles, including C. Thomas Howell (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Rob Lowe ("The West Wing," "Parks and Recreation"), Emilio Estevez (St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, Young Guns), Matt Dillon (Crash, There's Something About Mary), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible, Jerry Maguire), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Point Break, Ghost), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), who went on to superstar-calibre careers. The rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, only heats up when one gang kills a member of the other. The film is getting a fresh 4k theatrical run in September. Fire it up below.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Watch: Teaser trailer for ‘Spencer’

Spencer is one of the most anticipated movies of the upcoming months. The movie takes place during the waning days of the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The royal family have decided to meet for a peaceful Christmas holiday. But with rumors of affairs and divorce, how fun can the festivities be?
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie unveils first trailer

The breathtaking first trailer for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic has been unveiled. Spencer takes place during a desperate Christmas holiday period in 1991, where Diana was on the verge of ending her marriage to Prince Charles. This first teaser reflects the claustrophobic environment Diana endured, as the elegant gowns...
MoviesCollider

Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 911 Operator in First Trailer for Netflix Thriller 'The Guilty'

In the beginning of 2018, a Danish crime thriller drew attention from critics at Sundance Film Festival. The Guilty (or Den Skyldige in the original) was highly praised by its approach to the genre. Instead of having car chases, shootings and all other elements of action-thrillers, this movie happened entirely in one room, through the course of a phone call and with zero visual depictions of its action sequences.
MoviesUS News and World Report

Fall Movie Calendar, From 'Venom' to 'King Richard'

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” (Netflix): A documentary chronicling the friendship between the boxing legend and the civil rights leader. “The Card Counter” (In theaters): Oscar Isaac plays a professional gambler and a former serviceman who encounters a young man (Tye Sheridan) bent on revenge in Paul Schrader's latest.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Eva Husson's 'Mothering Sunday' with Odessa Young

"I want to write about life…" "…pain and anguish…" "Pleasure!" Lionsgate UK has unveiled the first official trailer for the romance Mothering Sunday, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing Out of Competition. The film is also screening at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals this fall, following its initial premiere. Adapted from the novel by Graham Swift, the film is about a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman. It's described as an "luminous, intensely moving tale" of romance and love, "but events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever." The film stars Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor as the secret lovers, along with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Glenda Jackson, Simon Shepherd, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. Another passionate forbidden love period piece, this received some good reviews out of Cannes. If you're into these kind of romantic stories, then this is definitely a must see trailer.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

'The Amityville Moon' Trailer

As Alyssa and Karla try to escape from the church home that holds them captive, Karla is slaughtered by a vicious, semi-human creature. After Detective Kimball tracks down Alyssa at a rowdy biker bar, she tells Kimball that women inmates disappear every full moon, and shows him the silver bullets in her gun. Now the two must return to the halfway house to confront the priest and nuns—and the snarling, savage evil—that dwell within.
Moviesstartattle.com

Best Sellers (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Michael Caine

A cranky, retired author reluctantly embarks on a final book tour to help out a young publisher. Startattle.com – Best Sellers 2021. Distributor : CGV Mars Dagitim / Metropole Films / Universal Pictures Content Group / Mars Entertainment Group / Mongrel Media / Myndform / Nos Lusomundo Audiovisuais / Rialto Distribution / Screen Media Films / Selim Ramia & Sons / Tanweer Group.
MoviesIGN

Spencer - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for Spencer, the upcoming movie starring Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins. The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Searchlight’s ‘Chevalier’ Casts Alex Fitzalan Opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving (EXCLUSIVE)

“Chevalier,” a new period drama from Searchlight Pictures, has cast up-and-coming actor Alex Fitzalan in a supporting role. He joins the previously announced Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving and Minnie Driver in the drama, which follows the remarkable life of Chevalier de Saint-Georges (also known as The Black Mozart). Fitzalan will play the role of Philippe in the film, which tells the story of the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. Saint-Georges (Harrison Jr.) rose to improbable heights in French society as a world-famous fencer and celebrated violinist-composer, only to face an abrupt downfall after an ill-fated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy