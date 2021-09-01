THE STARLING Trailer

"I want to write about life…" "…pain and anguish…" "Pleasure!" Lionsgate UK has unveiled the first official trailer for the romance Mothering Sunday, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing Out of Competition. The film is also screening at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals this fall, following its initial premiere. Adapted from the novel by Graham Swift, the film is about a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman. It's described as an "luminous, intensely moving tale" of romance and love, "but events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever." The film stars Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor as the secret lovers, along with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Glenda Jackson, Simon Shepherd, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. Another passionate forbidden love period piece, this received some good reviews out of Cannes. If you're into these kind of romantic stories, then this is definitely a must see trailer.