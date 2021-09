The annual 911 Tower Challenge is a way to honor those first responders who died while trying to save others during the September 11, 2001 attacks. Climb the same number of stairs (2,071) first responders might have climbed on that day. The event takes place on September 11, 2021 at Gila River Arena. You can sign up for the event at: www.911towerchallengefoundation.org