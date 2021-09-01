Party at the Pier - Most Inspired Attire
It was Haute, Haute, Haute on Saturday as guests at Party at the Pier: Haute on the Highline partied the night away in support of Riverlife. The spectacular, sparkling city skyline lit up over the 900 guests who came ready for a celebration, dressed in their best ‘90s inspired cocktail attire with a high-fashion twist. It was pure fun and raised $260,000 for Riverlife's work on preserving and promoting the city’s riverfront trails and parks.www.tablemagazine.com
