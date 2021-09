“Look at this huge one!” my son Jordy exclaimed as he reeled in a sunfish the size of a half dollar. We had been spending a beautiful evening on Lake Minnie Belle fishing for sunnies as we listened to Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline. The sun had started to set and we still had not found the “honey hole” we were looking for. We had caught plenty of sunfish throughout the evening, but nothing big enough to keep. The excitement was all the same for the kids though. A fish on is a fish on!