Parent Orientation Underway TODAY!

As summer came to a close, we found ourselves packing up our picnics and picking up our pencils! School is officially back in session, and we are all slowly getting back into the swing of things. Fortunately, many of us had the opportunity to get our feet wet at the close of the last school year by moving back to in-person learning for a short period of time. However, some families opted for their students to continue with virtual learning, and those students have not yet been back in a face-to-face school environment. Additionally, things last year did not exactly return to what we considered “normal” prior to the pandemic.