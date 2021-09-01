Cancel
Education

Parent Orientation Underway TODAY!

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 6 days ago
The Blackfeet Early Childhood Center has Parent Orientation going on until noon today, Wednesday, & again this afternoon from 1 to 3. Don't worry about a thing if you can't make it today as the orientation will also be available on Thursday, with the same hours as today. Welcome to the new school year.

