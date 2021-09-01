Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $749,000

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivately situated at the end of a cul de sac, this gracious, 5br,4.5BA residence is filled with abundant light and offers fairway views. A 2-story great room with fireplace opens to the dining area and kitchen - both easily accessed by the rear deck. Together with a den, family room, and dining room the main floor benefits from a comfortable flow great for entertaining. Second floor features a spacious owners' suite with large bath, 3 additional bedrooms - 1 en suite and 2 sharing a Jack n Jill bath. The walk out lower level is finished with rec room with bar and access to LL patio, a guest bedroom and full bath. Relax on the rear deck overlooking well-maintained gardens and the golf course. Enjoy on site pools, tennis, pickelball, dining, for-fee golf and fitness center.

www.lakegenevanews.net

