Paperback Brewing Wins IPA Gold for Tucked in By Strangers

By Jonny Fullpint
thefullpint.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — Just months after celebrating its official launch, Paperback Brewing Co. has won a gold medal at the 2021 California Craft Brewers Cup, for its fan-favorite Tucked in by Strangers West Coast Style IPA. The impressive first win for the brewery, which began operations in July 2020, is in the ultra competitive American-Style India Pale Ale category — historically the most-entered beer style at competitions for commercial brewers.

