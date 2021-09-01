Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Medgar Evers Faculty, Staff Protest Unresolved COVID-19 Safety Concerns

By Nigel Roberts
bkreader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What do we want? Safer conditions! When do we want them? Now!” protesters demanded Tuesday at Medgar Evers College (MEC) campus in Crown Heights. With pickets in hand, faculty and staff, many of them members of CUNY’s Professional Staff Congress (PSC) union, voiced their concerns about what they said was the college administration’s failure to fully comply with COVID-19 ventilation protocols at several campus buildings.

bkreader.com

Comments / 0

 

