America Through the Eyes of a Foreigner
While the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the United States is in a much better position than other countries, says one recent visitor from the Philippines. "I think America, compared to the Philippines, is very far [along in beating] COVID," Alvicher Penido, a native of Manila, told The Courier wall walking along main street last week. "Everybody in the Philippines is panicking. You can't go out without masks. You cannot go out without face shields. They will take you to jail."www.glasgowcourier.com
Comments / 0