Kimi Räikkönen is the most experienced driver in Formula 1 history. He currently holds the record for the most F1 starts and the furthest distance driven by a Grand Prix driver. All in all, he has taken part in 19 Formula 1 seasons so far, claiming victory in 21 of the 344 Grand Prix he has competed in. He has also clinched 18 pole positions, 103 podium finishes, 46 fastest laps, and has racked up a total of 1865 points over his nearly two-decade-long career.